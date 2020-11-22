Kartik Aaryan shared the motion poster of his next film Dhamaka on Twitter. The poster showed him looking at a burning Bandra-Worli Sea Link bridge from the window of a building.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kartik Aaryan will star in Ram Madhvani's next film 'Dhamaka', the actor announced on his 30th birthday on Sunday. Taking to twitter, the Love Aaj Kal actor shared the motion poster of the film, which showed him looking at a burning Bandra-Worli Sea Link bridge from the window of a building.

"Aaj mera Birthday hai, #DHAMAKA hona chahiye," Aaryan tweeted. Have a look at the motion poster:

The film will be directed by Ram Madhvani, best known for the 2016 thriller Neerja and 2020 web series Aarya. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amit Madhvani, and Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka will likely release in 2021. Other details about the film has not yet been released.

Kartik will be seen in the upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 in which he is starred opposite Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film will be helmed by Anees Bazmee. Apart from this, he also has film Dostana 2 in the pipeline with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Dostana 2 will be directed by Colin D'Cunha.

Aaryan turned 30 on Sunday. Several bollywood actors, including Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, and Manish Malhotra, among others, sent heartwarming wishes to the star.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja