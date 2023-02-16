Kartik Aaryan Announces BOGO On 'Shehzada' Tickets; Watch Him Speaking To A Toddler

B-town heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is all set for the release of Shehzada, co-starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The actor is currently on a promotional spree and on Thursday, he uploaded a video that saw him mocking a call with a toddler. The latter could be seen playing with a phone.

The video posted on his Instagram handle saw him seen telling the kid about the song 'Character Dheela 2.0', adding that it is not 'diaper geela' (wet diaper). . The actor then asked the child whether he plans to see the movie because there is a buy one, get one free ticket promotion for the actor's upcoming release. He said that his movie isn't terrifying (like his previous release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), but that the baby should bring two diapers because the movie's humour can cause him to pee them.

The video has left the fans in the split as evident from the comments section. A netizen commented, "It’s my daughter’s first birthday tomorrow and this made me laugh out loud for real," another one wrote, "Diaper gilla ni character dheela hai smjho," a fan also wrote, "This video yaar i still remember you posted for bb2," while others dropped laughing emoticons to the post.

A day ahead of its release, the teaser of Shehzada was screened on Dubai's iconic building, Burj Khalifa, which is a proud moment for the entire team. On Thursday, Kartik headed to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he could be seen greeting his fans in Dubai ahead of the screening of the Shehzada teaser. Sharing the clip from his Dubai visit, Aarya wrote, "Feeling like a Shehzada .. on Top of the world, literally #burjkhalifa."