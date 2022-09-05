Kartik Aaryan And Anurag Basu To Collaborate For 'Aashiqui 3' | Deets Inside

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has become the audience's favourite. Moreover, the actor has a bunch of films lined up as well. He recently announced his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan director Kabir Singh. Now, he is all set to collaborate with Anurag Basu for none other than Aashiqui 3. For the unversed, 'Aashiqui' is one of the most successful and love musical love story franchises.

According to Variety, Kartik Aaryan will be the main lead in Aashiqui 3, which will be directed by Anurag Basu. Moreover, Pritam collaborates with Anurag Basu again as the music composer. Aashiqui 3 will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Mukesh Bhatt's Vishesh Films.

Talking about working with Anurag Basu on Aashiqui 3, Kartik Aaryan said it is a dream come true. "The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways,” Kartik was quoted saying by Variety.

Meanwhile, Anurag Basu said that he is looking forward to working with Kartik. He said, " ‘Aashiqui’ and ‘Aashiqui 2’ were emotions for the fans that have remained in hearts till date, the aim is to carry the legacy ahead in the best possible way. It’d be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit and determination towards his work and I’m truly looking forward to this one.”

Whereas, Bhushan Kunar said that Aashiqui 3 will have a fresh side to it while retaining the true essence. “The movies whose storyline and music etched our hearts, its time to relive it again. We are ecstatic to announce ‘Aashiqui 3’ in collaboration with Mukesh Bhatt, directed by my all time favorite Anurag Basu. The film is sure to have a fresh side to it while retaining the true essence. We couldn’t have found an actor better than Kartik, a true rockstar in all sense after the massive hits he has delivered; he truly fits to a T,” he said.

The instalment of Aashiqui was released in 1990 and starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. Meanwhile, the second instalment 'Aashiqui 2' was released in 2013, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.