'Freddy': Is Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F-Starrer Film Victim Of Piracy? Film Leaked Online: Report

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F-starrer film Freddy got released on the OTT platform Hotstar on Friday. The film opened to a positive response from the audience, but there is a disappointing update for the actors' fans and followers.

Hours after the release of Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F-starrer film on Hotstar, there were reports that the film was leaked online. The film has been released on various torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 133movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series.

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is playing the lead role in Freddy, recently opened up about the film in an interview with PTI. He said, "Freddy has taught me a lot. For the first time, I adapted a method may be to understand the character. I was actually living life like Freddy. I learned a lot of methods in this film, which was not my way of doing things."

He further talked about his character and asserted, "It was very exhausting to play Freddy. I was behaving like Freddy in my real life as well. I actually became a loner and introvert. I had a ‘Freddy playlist’ with jazz music. We were also exploring Freddy while we were creating it."

The plot centres on shy and awkward dentist Dr. Freddy Ginwala, who thinks he has discovered his soul match in Kainaaz Irani, one of his patients. However, Freddy is determined to exact revenge after she deserts him in favour of another individual.