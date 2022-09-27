Karthikeya 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Nikhil's Mystery Drama

Telugu star Nikhil Siddhartha’s latest release, ‘Karthikeya 2’, is all set to premiere on digital platforms. The mystery action-adventure film, which was released in theaters on August 13 this year, will release on OTT on October 5.

Starring Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, and Anupam Kher, in the leads, ‘Karthikeya 2’ will be released on ZEE5 platform in 5 different languages; Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the supernatural thriller revolves around its central character Karthik and how he deals with his personal problems. How the pursuit of truth leads him to find out the power of the Indian ancient system and Tatva of Lord Sri Krishna forms the crux of the film.

‘Karthikeya 2’ is the sequel to the 2014-mystic thriller, ‘Karthikeya’. The film follows ‘Karthik’ solving various mysteries in Subramanyapuram where he investigates a temple, where the villagers are frightened by a deadly snake.

‘Karthikeya 2’ ran successfully in theaters for over 50 days now and emerged as a surprise hit in the Hindi-speaking belt as well. The film, which is a standalone film and is not related to its first part, will also have a part 3.

Speaking about the same, director Mondeti said, “I want to tell many stories of Karthikeya and want to make it into a franchise," adding that the final act of Karthikeya 2 sets the stage for Karthikeya 3.

Recently, while speaking to Pinkvilla about the grand success of the film, Karthikeya said, “I come from a non-filmy background, and becoming an actor in itself is a big thing for me. I feel the same vibe today as my first film Happy Days. The kind of love and reception people are giving feels so fresh again. It is exciting that a new section of the audience is watching me. I realise my responsibility now and will be very careful. The golden opportunity that the audience has given to me, I will try to keep it up and not ruin it."