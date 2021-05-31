Karni Sena has issues over Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's upcoming period film Prithviaj's title. The Rajput organization has demanded a change in the film's name from the makers. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Karni Sena is back in the news again and this time the organization is protesting against Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, Prithviraj. Yes, the Rajput sena has issues with the makers of the period film which is produced by Yash Raj Films and has demanded a title change.

The movie is based on Indian ruler Prithviraj Chauhan's life and it also stars Manushi Chillar in the lead. As per reports, President of the Youth Wing of the Karni Sena, filmmaker Surjeet Singh Rathore has said, "How can they keep the title of the film as just Prithviraj when the film is based on the great Prithviraj Chauhan? We want the title to be changed to his full name and give respect to him."

Also, Surjeet Singh Rathore has threatened the film's team that if they don't show the film to them prior to its release in the theatres then the makers of Prithviraj will have to face the same consequences which Sanjay Leela Bhansali faced at the time of Padmaavat. They even added that the film should release for public only after the title change and post-making necessary cuts and edits asked by the sena.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj is set to release on November 5, 2021. The film was officially announced in 2019 by Akshay Kumar on his birthday making it the actor's debut in period-drama genre.

Meanwhile, talking about Karni Sena, this is not the first time the Rajput organization has had an issue with a film, earlier also, its name has been associated with quite a few controversies related to historic movies. Here, take a look:

Padmaavat

The film was based on Queen Padmini of Chittor who performed Jauhar (self-immolation) to avoid capture. Shri Rajput Karni Sena had protested against the film as they thought that the film is showing the Rajput queen in bad light. The sena vandalized the sets and even assaulted Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Not just that, some people set the stage on fire and destroyed costumes etc. After facing the wrath of the sena the makers decided to change the title of the film from Padmaavati to Padmaavat.

Jodhaa Akbar

Made by Ashutosh Gowarikar Jodhaa Akbar was a period drama based on the love story of Jodhaa Bai, a Rajput princess and ruler Akbar. The problem with this film was whether Jodhaa was the wife or daughter-in-law of the Mughal emperor.

Laxmmi

The makers of the film were served with a legal notice from Karni Sena. In their notice, the sena claimed that the title of the movie is "derogatory and offensive" to Goddess Laxmi and was sending "wrong message" to the society towards the "ideology, customs, gods and goddesses of Hindu religion". Therefore, the makers changed the title from Laxmmi Bomb to Laxmmi.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

There were rumours that the Karni Sena had issues with the portrayal of Rani Lakshmi Bai's character in the film. However, later the sena clarified that they did not have a problem but due to rumours which were already doing rounds, Kangana Ranaut, the lead actor released a statement saying "I too am a Rajput And I will ruin them all" which triggered a few members of the Karni Sena who later demanded for an apology from the actress.

Veer

Salman Khan starrer Veer has also been through controversies at the time of its release. Karni Sena claimed that this 2010 film maligned their community. They even vandalised some cinema halls which had the film running.



Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal