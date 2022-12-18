Karisma Kapoor's 'Sunday Feels' Is All Things Fancy; Actress All Set To Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 In Qatar

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is Sundaying in Qatar, as evident from the post she has shared on her social media space. The actress is currently in Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022 and on December 18, she shared a glimpse of her "Sunday Feels.

Karisma headed to her Instagram handle and shared a sneek peak from her vacation in Qatar. The actress donned an uber-cool attire and was seen posing inside a sea-facing restaurant. Karisma looked chic in a grey sweartshirt which she teamed up with a pair of black trousers. She completed her look with a black cap and a chunky pair of sunglasses. Take a look:

"Nothing but positive vibes and blue skies #sundayfeels," Karisma captioned her post. The 48-year-old actress also shared some of the pics on her Instagram Stories. In one of the pics, she dropped a beautiful view of an ocean, while in the second one she could be seen striking a pose by the sea and the third pic was of her self portrait.

It is pertinent to note that the 63-game World Cup in Qatar comes to an end on Sunday with a grand final between France and Argentina at Lusail Stadium. Both teams are vying to add a third star to their crest. Deepika Padukone will unveil FIFA World Cup Trophy at the closing ceremony.