New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor answered some questions asked by her fans on her Instagram story. Some fans asked about her favourite food and colour, meanwhile, some asked about her favourite person. Among these questions, a fan asked about Karisma's second marriage. Here's what Karisma has to say.

A fan asked Karisma, "Will you marry again?". To this, Karisma replied, "Depends". Take a look at Karisma's Instagram story.

At Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, Karisma posted a picture of herself with the kaleera. In the caption, she wrote, "Instagram VS Reality. The Kaleera fell on me guys! #couldibemoreexcited #merebhaikishaadihai". Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14.

Karima Kapoor was previously married to Sanjay Kapur. They have two children together, Samaira and Kiaan and got divorced in 2016.

In other questions, she was asked about her favourite person. To answer this question, Karisma posted pictures of her children, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, her parents and Kareena's sons, Taimur and Jeh. She also told her fans that her favourite colour is black by posting a video in a black outfit. When asked to choose between Ranbir and Ranveer, she said 'I love both'. Meanwhile, some fans praised her style and also wished her happiness and success in life.

Karisma Kapoor made her debut with the film Prem Qaidi in 1991. She went on to star in some super hit movies like Andaz Apna Apna, Coolie No. 1, Raja Hindustani, Judwaa, Dil To Pagal Hai, Biwi No. 1, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and many more.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in ALT Balaji and Zee5’s web series Mentalhood in 2020. In films, she made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's film, Zero. She recently announced her upcoming project Brown, directed by Abhinay Deo under Zee Studios.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav