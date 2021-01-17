New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita Kapoor have sold their plush apartment in Mumbai at a price that could get you two Lamborghinis. According to reports, the actress has sold her lavish apartment at Rs 10.11 crore. Now, adding to the details, while gathering more information about her flat we came across the Zapkey website, and according to that, Karisma stayed at Rose Queen Apartment on the tenth floor and the carpet area of her house was 1,611 square feet.

The sale of Karisma's house was registered on December 24, 2020. Another report says that she earlier sold her house in Bandra at a price of Rs 1.39 crores in the year 2018.

In recent months, several Bollywood actors including Kareena Kapoor- Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and many others have invested in properties in Mumbai.

Talking about Karisma, she was last seen in ZEE5 & Alt Balaji's original series Mentalhood. With the Zee5 show, Karisma made her debut in the digital space. Earlier, the actress was seen in a cameo in the film Zero, the film was directed by Aanand L Rai and it starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also bought a new house and it is reported that they are soon going to relocate to a brand new home in Satguru Sharan, Bandra. Kareena's interior designer Darshini Shah who has designed their new house told Times of India, that their new home has it all from a quaint library to fancy antiques to a swimming pool, this new house is filled with all. She said that their new house is spread across 4 floors in a nearby building to Fortune Heights.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma