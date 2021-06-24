Karisma Kapoor is the eldest in her generation of Kapoors and later Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor followed her footsteps to enter films. As she will be ringing in her 47th birthday on June 25, here we are with a list of her 5 best roles.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Karisma Kapoor aka Lolo is the first girl of the Kapoor clan to enter films. Well, she did break some ceilings and how. The actress was welcomed in the movie business with open arms when she debuted on the silver screen in 90s. Her initial film journey was all about the romantic-comedy films where her jodi with actor Govinda aka Chichi became a hit. And fans fondly used to call the duo 'Chichi-Lolo'.

Along with her quirky dancing numbers and fun expressions, the actress was able to make a mark for herself in the era which was being dominated by superstars Madhuri and Sridevi. Some of her performances were so hard-hitting that people of this generation still groove to her dance numbers and she is often compared with her sister Kareena Kapoor in terms of the stardom.

Now as Karisma Kapoor is gearing up for her 47th birthday on June 25, here we are with some of her most memorable roles which makes her stand out in her Kapoor family. Take a look:

Raja Hindustani (1996)

It is impossible to not mention Raja Hindustani while speaking of Karisma's most memorable films and roles. This film opposite Aamir Khan didn't just prove to be superhit but also marked as the turning point for the actress's career as she underwent a drastic transformation. Yes, from bushy eyebrows to curly hair, Karisma's look totally changed from this film onwards. Another reason the film became close to people's heart was the chemistry between Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan and not to forget their kissing scene which gained a lot of attention back then.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997)

This Yash Chopra's love triangle was one of the biggest hits of the year. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, this film was based on dance and amazing music. Here, also Karisma managed to cast her magic on screen with her extraordinary dancing skills and that too opposite the dancing queen Madhuri Dixit. A lot of the actresses of that era including Juhi Chawla rejected playing the role of the supporting actress after coming across the lead pair's casting of SRK and Madhuri but still, Karisma did the film and went to bag the National Award for Supporting Actress in that year.

Fiza

Set against the backdrop of terrorism, Fiza was a quest for a courageous sister to bring back her wayward brother home. In the end, she has to take the toughest call to provide him with an honourable end and she does so unflinchingly. Both Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor excelled in their respective roles. Fiza’s (Karisma Kapoor) brother, Amaan (Hrithik Roshan), disappears during the 1993 Bombay riots. Fiza and her mother Nishatbi (Jaya Bachchan) haven’t given up hope of his return. Fiza decides to use whatever means she can to find her brother and succeeds in it six years later. But Amaan is a changed man. He has become a hardcore terrorist, who works with Murad Khan (Manoj Bajpayee). His mother dies of grief upon learning that. Amaan has been sent to kill two powerful politicians. While he succeeds in that, the police are after him and hence he tells his sister Fiza to kill him herself to give him an honourable death.

Zubeida

Karisma Kapoor played the titular role of an actress who falls in love with a maharaja and becomes his second wife, only to find himself stifled in petty palace politics. The film had talented actors like Rekha and Manoj Bajpayee as her co-stars and she excelled in their company, bringing forward both the joy and pain of her character through her nuanced performance. Riyaz (Rajit Kapoor) was brought up by his maternal grandmother and wants to know what kind of person his mother Zubeidaa (Karisma Kapoor) was. He gets to know that she was the only daughter of a filmmaker named Suleman Seth (Amrish Puri). Zubeidaa too wants to work in films and signs a few films but her father forbids her to make a career in films and quickly marries her off. The marriage terminates after the birth of a child -- Riyaz. Then, she falls in love with Maharaja Vijayendra Singh of Fatehpur (Manoj Bajpayee). Vijayendra is already married to Maharani Mandira Devi (Rekha) and is the father of two children. Nevertheless, he marries her but she isn’t able to handle the palace politics. Tragically, both she and her husband died in a plane crash.

Shakti: The Power

In Shakti: The Power Karisma single-handedly breathes fire into the film. The film does not have a quintessential male lead and Karisma proved what a virtuoso performer she is. However, she was ably supported by Nana Patekar. The film was produced by late actress Sridevi and was based on the original story of the real-life escape of Betty Mahmoody. The film was based on the film Not Without My Daughter which was based on the book by Mehmoody of the same name. Deepti Naval, Sanjay Kapoor, Jaspal Bhatti also starred in the film. Shah Rukh Khan played a small but significant role in the film.

