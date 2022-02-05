New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actress Karishma Tanna is beaming with joy as soon the bride-to-be will get married to her beau businessman Varun Bangera today. The actress has been sharing a series of breathtaking pics and videos from her pre-wedding ceremonies, but she is complete without her 'forever love'. Yes, you read that right, besides Varun, there is someone in her life who holds the same place and it's none other than her pet pooch.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Naagin actress shared a picture with her fur buddy Koko. The pic is from her Mehendi ceremony, wherein she is donning stunning yellow attire while Koko was seen donning red attire. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "Not without my forever love, my son, my life."

Here have a look:

For the Mehendi ceremony, Karishma opted for bandhani print mustard yellow lehenga with delicate marodi work. The lehenga skirt has been paired with a matching blouse and an organza silk dupatta. Varun, on the other hand, was seen donning a cherry red kurta set with a bandi. The kurta and bandi have Mughal motifs block printed all over. The couples were Punit Balan's Bride and Groom.

Sharing the Mehendi pics, Karishma captioned it as, "Mehendi Hai" along with a red heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

Here have a look at more pics from Karishma and Varun's pre-wedding ceremonies.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got engaged in November last year, but she didn't share the pics from the ceremony. It was only on New Year she revealed her fiance to the world with pictures of herself and Varun.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv