Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's wedding festivities have started with a bang. On Thursday, Karishma Tanna shared pictures from her Haldi Ceremony. Bride-to-be Karishma looked oh-so-gorgeous in her white outfit. She accessorised her look with floral jewelry by Floral Art and Design Studio. The Haldi function of Karishma Tanna and her husband-to-be was attended by her close family and friends.

Sharing a picture from the Haldi ceremony, Karishma Tanna wrote: "Happiness galore, the smile says it all."

See Pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

The Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress keeps her life private and she had a very low-key engagement ceremony last year. According to Pinkvilla reports, "They have planned all their functions keeping the Covid protocols in mind. Today’s Haldi event will be an intimate affair with only family and extremely close friends in attendance. This will be followed by Mehendi tomorrow where both bride and the groom’s side will be present to celebrate the union, but that too with limited guests. Karishma and Varun wanted to keep the decor classy and will be dominated by flowers and pastel colors."

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Earlier, On January 1, Karishma Tanna made it Instagram official with Varun Bangera. She posted pictures with him and wrote: "Thank you 2021. Excited for 2022. Happy New Year to you all."

The actress is known for her stint in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Sanju, Grand Masti, and Dosti: Friends Forever. She was also featured in the ALT Balaji web series Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. She was a contestant on Bigg Boss 8 and also appeared on the 10th, 11th, and 13th seasons of the show as a guest.

She has done Tv shows such as Des Mein Nikola Hoga Chand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, among others.

Posted By: Ashita Singh