New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV fame Karishma Tanna has finally got hitched to her beau Varun Bangera on February 5 in presence of their relatives and close friends. The actress had a dreamy wedding, which was also attended by several TV celebs, including TV czarina Ekta Kapoor Anita Hassanandani and Ridhima Pandit. The pictures of Karisma and Varun's wedding have already gone viral and creating a heavy buzz on the internet.

Karishma has been keeping her followers on toes by sharing a series of pics and videos, giving a glimpse of her pre-wedding ceremonies. Now, the actress has shared pics from her wedding wherein both bride and groom looked breathtaking together. The actress was donning a pastel pink lehenga and kept her makeup simple. Varun, on the other hand, looked dashing in a white sherwani with a turban matching Karishma’s lehenga.

Sharing the pics, Karishma captioned it as, "Just Married @varun_bangera", along with the white heart. Check out the pics below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

Soon after she dropped the post, her industry friends and fans bombarded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Adaa Khan wrote, "Congratulations god bless" along with several emoticons, Shaheer Sheikh's wife Ruchikaa Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations KT … the best phase of life begins," Bollywood beauty Richa Chadha, who was also invited at a wedding, apologised, and wrote, "Badhai sorry main nahi aa payi. I am not in the country. Will call."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

For unversed, Varun works with VB Cop and has been associated with the company since 2010. As per his LinkedIn profile, he is currently a director of a real estate company. The couple has been dating for a few years now and got engaged in November last year in a hush-hush ceremony.

