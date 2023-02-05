Karishma Tanna Celebrates First Marriage Anniversary With Husband Varun Bangera, Revisits Wedding Memories | Watch

Actor Karishma Tanna dropped a beautiful unseen wedding video on her Instagram as she celebrates her first wedding anniversary with husband-businessman Varun Bangera on Sunday. The clip showcases glimpses of their best wedding moments including their pre-wedding festivities, where Karishma Tanna penned a heartfelt note on her special day.

The post is a visual treat for her fans, where many celebrity friends of the star also congratulated the couple. Taking to her Instagram post, Karishma Tanna can be seen donned in a pink lehenga, and her husband wore a white sherwani with a pink turban, wherein the starting she removed her veil and sent her husband a flying kiss as she walked down the aisle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna Bangera (@karishmaktanna)

The video also shows the phera ceremony around the holy pyre and Varun tying the mangalsutra around her neck. The couple can also be seen laughing during her mehendi ceremony and in the end hugging each other.

Karishma Tanna added an adorable note which read, "One year down, forever to go! Happy 1st to US. Life has never been so beautiful as it has been this past year with you by my side. Love you baby."

TV actress Dalljiet Kaur was seen in the comment section and wrote, "Living this day like it was yesterday. How time flies babyyyyy. Feels max five months. Like they say good times fly … I wish u manyyyyyyyyyy more years of happinesss and love and togetherness and romance and success and everything that u have everrrr dreamt of. I love you two to the moon n back." While actress Drishti Dhami wrote, "Happppyyyy anni love." To which Karishma Tanna replied, "Thank you darling."

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta also dropped heart emojis, whereas actor Rashami Desai commented, "Congratulations Kari many more to come." Many fans of the actress also congratulated the lovely couple, where one social media user wrote, "Happy anniversary! God bless this union," while another comment read, "Happy anniversary to the most beautiful couple, enjoy your day."

Talking about Karishma Tanna's work front, the actress was last seen in Prime Video's web series 'Hush Hush' alongside Soha Ali Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Kritika Kamra.