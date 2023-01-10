Karishma Sharma Reacts To Influencer Andrew Tate's Claims Of Hooking Up; 'He Is Lying, I Realised He Is A Creep'

Disgraced influencer Andrew Tate has encountered more resistance following a confrontation with environmental activist Greta Thunberg; this time, it comes from actor Karishma Sharma. In response to a picture of her with Tate that has been making the rounds online and to a video of him discussing his "hook up incident" with the actor of Ujda Chaman, Sharma has angrily rejected Tate's accusations.

According to Hindustan Times, Karishma said, "He is lying," adding that they never hooked up. She further added, "I just wanted to come out and share my side, so that people know that he is a scumbag spreading lies and just wants attention. I was really happy when he was arrested."

Sharma then recalled meeting Tate and his brother Tristan in 2014. She said, "When you are from Mumbai, you meet a lot of people as you often go to parties. I happened to meet him at a party at a hotel in Mumbai. When you see a good looking person, you talk to that person, and I got along with him. We had a normal conversation. He told me he has an Indian mother, and we had a few shots."

She also revealed that once Tate got to know that she is an actor after which he insisted on clicking a picture, the one that’s going viral. "That’s all that happened. (Next) His texts on Instagram were very weird and inappropriate. So I disconnected with him and blocked him once I realised he is a creep and he constantly disses women and I didn’t like the way he spoke about them," Sharma went on to state.

She said, "It’s not a thing of shame if you ever hooked up with someone. I would be more than okay to (admit). After 6 years, out of nowhere he posted this. It gave me a lot of anxiety as this (whatever Tate claims) never happened. I don’t know why people are looking at me with that eye of judgement." She further praised her partner Vivaan Shah for being "supportive" amidst all of this. She asserted, "He said don’t even care about him."

For an uninitiated, Karishma Lala Sharma is an Indian actress and model popular for portraying Ragini in Ragini MMS: Returns, Aaina in Ujda Chaman, Tina in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Isha in Hum - I'm Because of Us.