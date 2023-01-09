‘Karishma Ka Karishma’ Star Jhanak Shukla Gets Engaged To Swapnil Suryawanshi, Pics From Their Roka Ceremony OUT

Television actor Jhanak Shukla, who rose to fame post her stint in the kids’ show ‘Karishma Ka Karishma’ took to her Instagram account to announce her engagement to long-time boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi. The actor shared several pictures from the ‘roka ceremony’ via her social media account to share the news with her fans.

“Finally making it official! Roka ho Gaya,” wrote Jhanak Shukla via her Instagram account. Take a look at her post here:

Taking to her social media account, Jhanak Shukla’s to-be mother-in-law and popular actor Supriya Shukla shared pictures from her son Swapnil and Jhanak’s roka ceremony. Alongside the photos, the actor wrote, “Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi pari....♥️ Family becomes big by god's grace...🙏 as swapnil n his parents are family now...🙏🤗 Roka ceremony at home.. With love n blessings🙏.. Thank you God🙏.. With blessings of our elders showering their love for Us from up above🙏... “

Her caption continued, “Our children r blessed🙏sharing this special moments with my friends.. My insta family.. All of u who hav been loving me n wish the best for me n my family... Show main apni betiyon ke rishte kare hain😊.. Ab jhanak ki baari aayi🙏.. Luv u princu♥️.. N swapya♥️”

Several social media users took to the comments section of Surpriya Shukla’s post to react to the good news. One user wrote, “Congratulations 🥳 ❤️much love to the couple and both the families.” Another wrote, “Congratulations and all my wishes to the adorable couple.”

For the unversed, Jhanak Shukla has been a popular child artist in the past. Apart from appearing in hit television shows including Karishma Ka Karishma, the actor has also been a part of Bollywood films including Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’. Jhanak played the role of Priety Zinta’s younger sister in the film. She also starred in Konkona Sen Sharma and Irrfan Khan’s film ‘Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante’.