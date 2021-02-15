The party was at Randhir Kapoor’s residence where his daughters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were accompanied by other famous celebs. Read on to know more

New Delhi |Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran Randhir Kapoor who is ringing in his 74th birthday had a happy time at his residence in Chembur with his close ones last night. Many Bollywood celebrities including his family members and close friends came together to celebrate the yesteryear filmmaker’s birthday who recently lost his younger brother Rajiv Kapoor a few days ago. The people who reached his home for celebrations included his daughters Karisma Kapoor and mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor, granddaughter Samaira Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena’s son Taimur was also spotted at his grandpa's residence with his parents.

Meanwhile, Randhir Kapoor aka Dabboo’s nephew, actor Ranbir Kapoor also graced the occasion with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Also, Randhir’s sister-in-law, late Rishi Kapoor’s wife, Neetu Kapoor, and sister Rima Jain was present there along with son Aadar Jain and his girlfriend, actress Tara Sutaria.

On the other hand, the other Kapoors including actor Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor also graced the event with ace filmmaker Karan Johar.

Take a look at the glimpses of celebrities at Randhir Kapoor’s birthday bash





Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of legendary filmmaker late Raj Kapoor. He was born on February 15, 1947 and made his acting debut with film ‘Kal Aaj Aur Kal’. However, his first appearance was in film ‘Shree 420’ where he made a cameo as a child artist in song ‘Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua’ starring Raj Kapoor and Nargis. Although Dabboo’s career couldn’t do wonders in Bollywood but his quite a few memorable films where he impressed his fans include, ‘Dharam Karam’, ‘Jawani Diwani’, ‘Chacha Bhajija’ and more.

Talking about the Kapoor family, recently Raj Kapoor’s youngest son Rajiv Kapoor passed away due to heart attack. And after Rishi Kapoor and sister Ritu Nanda’s demise in 2020 due to cancer, the eldest, Randhir Kapoor is now only surviving son of Raj Kapoor along with his sister Rima Jain.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal