Kareena-Saif's Youngest Munchkin ‘Jehangir' Turns 2; Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora Share UNSEEN Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan are celebrating his 2nd birthday today. Fondly called 'Jeh Baba' by the friends and family of the Pataudi, he is one of the most adored star kids in Bollywood.

Social media is flooded today wishing the youngest Pataudi of the family where from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Karisma Kapoor have penned a heartfelt note for their son and nephew. Kareena Kapoor Khan's best friend-actor Amrita Arora and Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan also posted pictures with their adorable little one.

Kareena Kapoor shared a grumpy picture with Jeh and captioned it with an adorable note which read, "Doesn't want to leave my lap... this situation will soon reverse, I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday son, Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, 2022, Forever and more."

Next, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram and posted an adorable picture with Jeh sitting on her lap, where she wrote, "All tied up #herecomes2 Happy birthday to my J baba love you mostest #happybirthday #nephewlove #familyfirst."

Kareena Kapoor Khan's best friend Amrita Arora took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of Kareena and Jeh which seemed to be clicked at their house, where Amrita Arora wrote, "Happy birthday our doll Jeh baba."

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan dropped a series pictures, in which Kareena can be seen holding Jeh and has captioned it, "Rule the world...My darling Jeh! May luck love n blessing, Pave your path, Forever! Love You my Munchkin! Happy 2nd Birthday."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan dated for a long time after which the two tied the knot on October 12, 2012. After 5 years, the couple welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. The couple then welcomed their second son Jeh Ali Khan on February 21, 2021.