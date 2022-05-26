Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Well, it was all things blingy and glamourous on Karan Johar's grand 50th bash on May 25th night. The director who celebrated his special threw the grandest of parties at Yash Raj Studios. Nearly everyone in the cinema industry attended the party looking their best. Karan Johar's Party also saw many B-town couples making head turns as they posed hand in hand.

Kareena-Saif, Vicky-Katrina, Aishwarya-Abhishek, Hrithik-Saba, Shahid-Meera, Riteish-Genelia and others made a splashing entry and stole the thunder at Karan's bash.

The Royal Couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan attended KJo's night looking like sparkling diamonds. Kareena wore a silver mini dress and left her hair open. she opted for a similar clutch and black heels. While Nawab Saab, Saif Ali Khan wore a black and off-white tux with a bow tie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif looked sizzling hot arriving at the party. Katrina was seen wearing a white short dress with fur on her shoulders while Vicky opted for a black gentle man's suit. The couple complimented each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

One couple which stole the red carpet thunder was Hrithik Roshan with his new lady love Saba Azad. The couple made their debut as a couple on the Red Carpet at Karan Johar's Birthday Bash. Both looked stunning twinning in black.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also attended the glamorous night. Though they didn't arrive together they left the party in the same car. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan made a glamorous couple's entry, having recently returned from Cannes. Shahid Kapoor came with his wife Mira.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also, the couple's corner was filled with entries of Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough, Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi and others.

Posted By: Ashita Singh