Kareena Kapoor's Weekend Is All About 'Good Times' And BFFs | See Here

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is having all the fun on her weekend and how do we know that? It's her Instagram profile that has been giving us all the deets. On Saturday, the actress shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram stories that showed best friend Amrita Arora as she paid a surprise visit to Bebo's house.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram stories which gave a glimpse of Bebo's luxurious house. The pictures also feature Shibani Madhavlal Satyani, Gaurie Pandit Dwivedi, and Poonam Damania. As usual, Bebo took the hearts of millions as she looked absolutely gorgeous in a black cut-out dress.

The background of the picture depicts Kareena and Saif's s at-home library where both spend time.

Sharing the picture, Bebo wrote ‘good times’ and added to the Instagram Stories, “When the BFF surprises you.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

Kareena has a close-knitted girl gang that included Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, and Karisma Kapoor. The girl gang has been often spotted partying and spending time together. Since Kareena is an active social media user she often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram account which gives a glimpse of her life with friends and family.

Meanwhile, on Kareena's work front, the actress was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie was released on August 11 and was helmed by Advait Chandan. The movie was a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.

Further, Kareena will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. The series will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma and will be released on Netflix. This will mark Kareena's OTT debut. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s now shelved period drama, Takt. More updates regarding the film are still awaited.