New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan just pull out the blues from Monday by sharing an absolutely adorable picture of her little babies Taimur and Jeh. On the occasion of Jeh Ali Khan's first birthday, Mom Kareena took to her Instagram and shared a heartfelt note for his son.

She shared a candid picture of her firstborn Taimur with Jeh. In the image, the brothers can be seen crawling on the floor.

Giving the picture a hilarious touch, Kareena captioned it as, "Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today..let's explore the world together ...ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere...Happy birthday My Jeh baba...My life #Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond."

She then posted another picture of the birthday boy with Saif Ali Khan and wrote, "Ok Abba will follow too♥️♥️🎈🎈🎈I love you ♥️#My Boys#Forever#My Tigers♥️."

As soon as Kareena shared the image, fans and members from the film industry chimed into the comment section to wish Jeh a happy birthday.

"Jeh Baba," actor Amrita Arora commented, adding a string of red heart emojis to it.

"Happy birthday Jeh Jaan. Love you always. And Tim too," Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba wrote.

Earlier, Jeh baby and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted outside their residence. Kareena was wearing a black hoodie and black shorts while her uber-cool shades complimented her whole look well. Little fur of happiness Jehangir, on other hand, was looking adorable and cute as ever in a yellow outfit.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. Four years later, in 2016, the two were blessed with their first son Taimur, and last year, they embraced parenthood once again with the birth of Jeh.

On the work front, Kareena is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ with Aamir Khan. Apart from this, Kareena also has Hansal Mehta’s untitled next and Karan Johar’s period drama, ‘Takht’.

Posted By: Ashita Singh