New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most loved star kids in B-town. The starkid always leaves the paps in awe whenever he makes a public appearance with her mother. Recently, a throwback video of the little Pataudi is doing rounds on all social media, wherein he has fallen prey to the Turkish ice cream prank.

In the video, Taimur is standing in front of the stall dressed in a grey hoodie and black pants. Trying to get a hold of his ice cream cone, he gives a sad expression as the vendor keeps teasing the little munchkin. He warns the vendor, saying, "Don't do that!" but he pays no heed and keeps playing with him. This video has won millions of hearts and is making everyone crush on little Pataudi.

Here have a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taimur ali khan (@taimuralikhanpataudithenawab)

Meanwhile, on Friday, Kareena took to her Instagram handle, informing her fans that she is enjoying movie night with her kids. Promoting the new animated film, Hotel Transylvania, she wrote, "My house will be filled with monsters this weekend… I'm going to spend some family time watching #HotelTransylvaniaOnPrime"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Earlier, she shared an unseen pic from a fun playdate with Taimur. The play-date also included Taimur's friends, such as Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya Kapoor.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. She is also producing a project with Ekta Kapoor. Saif, on the other hand, has several films in his kitty, namely Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, Vikram Vedha, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Go Goa Gone 2.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv