New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Everyone's and her's favourite Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fashion icon and we know it! The actress who joined Instagram 2 years ago enjoys a massive fan following and keeps her fans up to date and the fashion world up and running with her gorg looks. Be it traditional attire or a western ensemble, Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses a chance to impress spectators with her sartorial choices.

The Bollywood diva recently took social media into a frenzy by sharing drop-dead gorgeous pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot. The 'Good Newwz' actor looked sizzling hot in a black jumpsuit with a criss-cross back design. Carrying her signature smokey eye makeup with glossy lips, Bebo kept her hair straight loose. She accessorized the outfit with golden hoop earrings and a golden coloured wristwatch.

Taking to Instagram she posted those pictures and disclosed that this look that she has opted for is for the "United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave 🖤". Kareena's post accumulated more than six lakh likes within a few hours of being shared.

Several fans and celebrity followers chimed into the comments section and dropped heartfelt comments for the 41-year-old actor. Her 'Veere Di Wedding' co-star Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Looking amazing Bebo." Ekta Kapoor also commented, "How r u looking this good n this thin sooooooooopeerrrrbbbbbbbbbbb."

Inspired by her latest look that took the internet by storm we have brought you 5 times when Kareena actually left her fans speechless and agreeing that no one is better than her in the fashion world.

In this all peach attire Kareena looked stunning. Sharing this reel, she had written, "Is it preachy if I say that I feel peachy? 💁🏻‍♀️Obviously #NotAskingForAFriend 😉😛."

Sharing this pic Kareena wrote,"‘March’ing into the new month in style 💁🏻‍♀️🧡."

Be it colors or black and white, there's no one better than Kareena to rock both looks. sharing this pic she captioned it, "I'm waiting... ❤️."

Maternity fashion! take cues how to rock it. This olive green outfit of Bebo was trending for several days. "Whoever said that maternity fashion isn't a thing... was kinda wrong 😋And in case you couldn't tell... 'olive-d' this dress a lil' too much while expecting 🥰🥰😉I've captured this and more of my pregnancy journey in my book. The pre-order link is in my bio ☺️," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan. Apart from this, she will also be making her OTT debut soon with Sujoy Ghosh's untitled next.

