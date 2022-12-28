Kareena Kapoor's Christmas In Switzerland Was Every Bit Awesome; Here's Proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and their sons Taimur and Jeh had a fun Christmas gathering this year, which the actress documented on her Instagram.

She shared a video of Saif playing the guitar and captioned it as, the best way to Christmas… is with my love playing the guitar…And having my babies and best friends around Love, light, and music to all… Merry Christmas everyone," along with a bunch of red heart emojis.

In addition, she posted another clip which showed her little ones, Taimur and Jeh, frolicking and leaping about. The two were also seen playing with a goofy dog.

Watch the videos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Once Bebo uploaded the videos, her family members and friends from the industry dropped their Christmas greetings in the comment section below her post.

Kareena additionally posted on her Instagram story to announce that she is in Gstaad, Switzerland, her preferred holiday spot. Since their marriage in 2012, Kareena and Saif have been to Gstaad almost every year. After a three-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, the Pataudi family has gone back to the Swiss Alps.

On her Instagram story, the actor posted a picture of a fireplace with the words "Waiting three years for you," with a heart emoji, and a Swiss flag emoticon.

Meanwhile, the Kapoor family's birthday lunch this year was also as star-studded as ever. This was the first Christmas for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor not only as newlyweds but also as parents. Furthermore, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan also marked her appearance at the gathering.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. She will next be appearing in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X, featuring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. In addition, she is lined up for a thriller helmed by Hansal Mehta. Moreover, she has Rhea Kapoor's The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, in the pipeline.