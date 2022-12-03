Kareena Kapoor’s Advice To BFF Malaika Arora Ahead Of Her New Show Is All About Motivation| See Here

Malaika Arora is all set to make her digital debut with her upcoming OTT show on Disney+Hotstar titled, "Moving In With Malaika." The concept of the show will revolve around the actress giving access to her fans taking them through unfiltered conversation which will also include celebrity appearances.

Ahead of the premier of the show, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen giving words of advice to her best friend in the newly released teaser of 'Moving In With Malaika.' Kareena Kapoor, who is a part of Malaika Arora's popular girl gang can be seen stating in the teaser, "We all know Malaika as a very guarded person."

Kareena further added, "The fact that she is doing a reality show is super interesting."It will be amazing to see somebody as gorgeous as Malaika kind of open up. As a friend, I think she's rock solid, super hot, and the original supermodel."

Kareena Kapoor also quoted her being an individual who always keeps her guard up, the actress thus clearly put out, "Malla, let your guard down and go for it. Be full of guts because no guts, no glory."

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora know each other since donkey years, the group of four Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora are rock-solid besties of each other and are known to spend gala time amongst each other often.

Malaika Arora's new show, 'Moving In With Malaika' promises to bring celebrities close to the actress on screen. From family to friends, many prominent personalities of the Bollywood industry are supposed to make an appearance on the show.

Via the newly released teaser, one can see Malika's closest friend, Kareena Kapoor, whereas filmmaker Farah Khan is also seen sharing the couch with her. There has been no official confirmation on who will be appearing so far, however, Malaika's son Arhaan Khan is definitely to make an appearance.

'Moving In With Malaika' is all set for its premiere on Disney+Hotstar on December 5, making Malaika Arora's digital debut. Recently, the actress was featured in the song 'Aap Jaisa Koi' remix alongside Ayushmann Khurrana for his latest released film 'An Action Man.'

Although the song received mixed reviews and was heavily trolled for its composition, the looks and moves of Malaika Arora gained much speculation, and the beauty was sincerely praised on social media for her performance.