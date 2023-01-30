Kareena Kapoor Wraps Up 'The Buckingham Murders', To Play Role Inspired by Kate Winslet's In 'Mare Of Easttown'

Kareena Kapoor is all set to star in her next movie, The Buckingham Murders, which will be based on Kate Winslet's Emmy-winning role in Mare of Easttown. She recently finished filming the project, helmed by Hansal Mehta, in the United Kingdom and portrays a detective mother in the flick who investigates a disappearance in the small English town of Buckinghamshire.

Talking about her role in the film, Kareena told Variety, "I love Mare of Easttown and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So, we've moulded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that. It’s the first time that I've dabbled in that."

Talking about the film being mostly shot in English, she said, "I speak fluently in Hindi and I think also in Hindi because that's been what I've been doing all my life," Kapoor Khan said. "When you're thinking in Hindi, but speaking in English, it was actually a difficult task to do because it was the reverse situation for the first time."

The project, which is being produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Mahana Film, marks Kapoor Khan's first venture into producing.

Speaking about why she decided to produce the film, Kareena said, "I never really thought that I would be a producer. But when I heard this subject, and the fact that it’s very different to a regular Hindi movie… it's a very different, take to things.

"So, I thought that will be really nice and different. And when Ektaa and Hansal told me that, 'since you love the script so much, why don't you come on board as a creative producer as well, and take some calls as to what you think also and give your name to it' – after much thought, I thought that if I love something so much, and this is a character that I wanted to play, I think it's fun to do it. It's the first time. I don't know if I'll repeatedly do it. But let's see."

Apart from the murder mystery, Kareena has also finished filming Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X, an interpretation of Japanese writer Higashino Keigo's celebrated book. The movie, which will mark Kareena's debut on OTT platforms, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Kareena announced that in March she will begin filming for The Crew, a comedic heist movie directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She described the upcoming movie as a "comedy chick flick heist film," and said it will be full of the usual glitz and glamour that has been seen in her past films. This is, however, in contrast to her roles in The Buckingham Murders and The Devotion of Suspect X.