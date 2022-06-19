New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor is all set to enthrall her fans with her first-ever OTT debut. The actress recently wrapped the shoot for her untitled debut OTT project, based on the book named The Devotion of Suspect X, and she gave a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes from the sets. Kareena on the last day of the shoot was accompanied by her eldest son Taimur.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a bunch of pictures where the entire crew can be seen along with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur. She said it would be the ‘best film’.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, “DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times... and I’m pretty sure the best film too. Get ready @netflix_in... this one is @jayshewakramani @akshaipuri @itsvijayvarma @jaideepahlawat #SujoyGhosh.”

Take a look at the pictures shared by Bebo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

As soon as the pictures went online, fans spammed the comment section with heart emojis. Apart from fans, Vijay Varma wrote, “Sab moh maya hai (its all a delusion).” Saba Ali Khan commented, “All the best Bhabs!!”

About 'The Devotion of Suspect X'

Written by Japanese author Keigo Higashino. The novel is based on a single mother who thinks that she has escaped. However, that is not the case.

The series also stars Jaideep Ahlawat. Jaideep also talked about the series.

“The Devotion of Suspect X has a beautiful adaptation. We hope we are able to do justice to it. The second schedule is going on in Mumbai. Kareena ma'am, Vijay and I are trying to bring a good cinematic experience to you," the actor was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, talking Kareena's untitled series, it will hit the OTT platform Netflix. The series has been shot in different locations in and around Kalimpong, West Bengal, and Mumbai.

Apart from this series, Kareena will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The movie is set to hit the big screen on August 11. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer, Forrest Gump.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen