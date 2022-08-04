Kareena Kapoor Was Not 1st Choice For Laal Singh Chaddha, Reveals Aamir Khan In KWK Season 7

Ever since the 7th season of Koffee With Karan started streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, each episode is filled with juicy gossip, massive revelations, and entertainment. The recent episode of the iconic chat show features the Laal Singh Chaddha leads -- Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan. The episode went on air at midnight, and it was worth the wait for all the fans. On the show, several revelations were made by the stars, and one among them was that Kareena was not the first choice for Roopa's character in the film. Bebo also revealed that she was 'nervous' before appearing for the screen test.

Aamir revealed that the director of the film, Advait, did not consider Kareena Kapoor as her first choice for the film. The director was watching an ad film that feature Kareena and another actress, and the other actress was being considered to get roped for the film. However, at the last moment, the director changed his mind and thought Kareena will be the right choice. Laal Singh Chaddha will hit big screens on August 11, 2022.

"Advait and I were watching, and that girl was also very good, but when we saw Kareena in that, we were lost in Kareena. Both of us looked at each other, and we said Kareena. We didn't think of her originally because we thought 25. We were stuck in that 25, which was a stupid thing. She too can get de-aging with me and whatever is required, and I'm so glad we saw that ad because I cannot imagine anyone else in this role other than Kareena," said Aamir Khan.

In order to take the character, Kareena had to appear for the screen test. Meanwhile, Kareena also revealed that it was her husband Saif Ali Khan, who convinced her for the screen test.

"Aamir was very sure that I had to screen test for the part. And it's obviously the first film in my career which I think...It was actually Saif who told me, he said listen I think it's really cool because only Aamir Khan can actually tell someone this that you have to screen test for a part. Because he was like that's what everyone does. He's like I am happy that you have to do it and you should. They bought a camera for my office. They made me enact the scene because he was like I am not confident. It was because of Saif. I was like no one had ever because in here I don't know I was like I have never done it in 22 years," Kareena said.

"It was not ego it was just I'd never done it before, so I was nervous. And when I told Saif, he said I think it's really cool. You should do it. And I said ya, actually what the hell! What will happen? He'll say it didn't work. So, it's fine. I said it was Aamir. And if I'd do it. It'll be for Aamir. So, I said listen whatever it is, I am going to take the plunge and have fun with it," the 41-year-old actress added.

Meanwhile, on Kareena's professional front, the actress is all set to make her debut with Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of the classic Japanese mystery thriller Devotion of Suspect X.