New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It is quite common to spot stars strolling out and about in Mumbai city. While some celebs pose for the cameras, others throw a little tantrum to get clicked. Today is one such day when several B-town celebs got spotted in the city.

Kareena Kapoor and hubby Saif Ali Khan, the Pataudi family were clicked at the Mumbai Airport with kids. Holding baby Jeh in her hands Kareena donned a super comfy look in denim. Saif Ali Khan on the other hand was seen holding Taimur's hand on his way inside the Airport. The family as they got clicked looked super cutesy.

Apart from Kareena, Shilpa Shetty with her friend Akansha also got clicked at the Mumbai Airport. Donning a traditional Indian attire, Shilpa looked super alluring. She teamed her look with eyewear and a mask.

The stunning @TheShilpaShetty papped at the Mumbai airport #ShilpaShetty



The day seemed pack for the Mumbai airport as the entries of b-town celebs don't stop here. Interestingly, Ananya Pandey was also spotted at the airport today. The actress seemed in a hurry as she got out of her car and rushed inside the airport. In acute pink floral crop-top and white denim and pearl headband, the actress looked like a doll. She paired her look with a luxe Loius Vuitton handbag and a pair of shades.

My word! the Mumbai airport is busy today, Disha Patani sporting a lemon yellow co-ord set looked extra energetic as she got spotted at Airport. Disha's style is different from other B-town celebs and she never misses a chance to prove it.



Seems like, the city of dreams is living in dreams as Kiara Advani was also snapped in the town. The Shershaah actress was clicked as she hurried to get into her car. The actress looked extra stylish in her chick grey- dress, she paired her look with a handbag.

Meanwhile, John Abraham was clicked in the town too. In all black from head to toe, the actor looked super dashing. The actor sitting in the car acknowledged the paps as he posed a smile.

