New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan is soon going to embrace motherhood for the second time and any minute we could be hearing the good news. Now as the gorgeous to-be-mother is gearing to pop, last night we saw her having quality time with her mother Babita Kapoor, sister Karisma Kapoor and step-son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The trio was snapped, exiting Kareena and Saif's house. First Babita and Karisma exited the residence in separate cars. Later, Ibrahim was spotted looking uber-cool in white t-shirt paired with black jeans.

Ever since Saif Ali Khan revealed the due date of wifey Kareena Kapoor, fans are eagerly waiting, to hear the good news. Also, Saif has taken paternity leave to be around his newborn. Recently, speaking to Elle Magazine, the actor said, "Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career."

Recently, the couple painted the town red on Valentine's Day. Kareena took to her Instagram and posted a quirky wish for hubby Saif, she wrote, "I have loved you despite this moustache... my forever Valentine." Bebo also posted a heartwarming Valentine wish for her four-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. She wrote, "Not because you pout like me... but you are my eternal Valentine, my heartbeat"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan Khan. This year she has one film in her kitty, Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan and Mona Singh.

