Kareena Kapoor To Delay Shoot For 'The Crew' Co-Starring Tabu And Kriti Sanon; Here's Why

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has a line of exciting projects in her kitty as the actress is ready for her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh, whereas she has also wrapped up her film with Hansal Mehta tentatively titled, 'The Buckingham Murders' in the United Kingdom.

The actress is also set for Rajesh Krishnan's 'The Crew' alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon and shared the latest update on the project, where she will start the shoot of the film, once her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan returns from work, to achieve their work-life balance for their children Taimur and Jeh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor Khan was speaking to Variety and opened up about her personal life when she said, "It's literally like standing on one leg, but I'm pretty good at yoga. I'm also very lucky to have a husband who works in the same profession. We take turns as to when we have to travel."

Kareena Kapoor Khan also stated that she has a great and supportive staff who takes care of them while she was away shooting Hansal Mehta's film in London, while Saif Ali Khan stayed back at home with their kids. She then mentioned that Saif Ali Khan is busy shooting in Amritsar and thus she will start the shoot after his return in March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kaif also added, "And then after that, he finishes and stays home, and then I go into 'The Crew.' It's a lot of meticulous planning, but if you're well-planned, I think you can achieve it."

Kareena Kapoor Khan concluded as she said, "In the 5-6 years she has been a parent, she realized that it's not the amount of time spent with kids, but rather the quality of time given to them without distraction, that matters.

Kareena also talked about the film 'The Crew' where the film is based on a comedy chick flick heist and will be all gloss and glamor, whereas, on the other end, Hansal Mehta's film is devotional and commercial.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

'The Crew' is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, where the film explores the lives of three working women in the same airline industry with unexpected circumstances which they have to overcome in their journey.