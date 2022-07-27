Kareena Kapoor To Appear In Koffee With Karan? Her Latest Post Is A Hint | See Here

Since the beginning of season 7, Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan, as usual, is gaining massive popularity. The contestants that appeared so far in the KWK have also grabbed headlines with some controversial and revealing comments. Now, as the show progresses, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has apparently revealed that she will be gracing the couch at Karan Johar's show.

In a cryptic post, Kareena on Wednesday shared some photos of herself in a black bralette complimenting it with a black pant suit. However, the caption of her post grabbed the most eyeballs. "I Like My Koffee Black," she wrote. The actress aced her look with a ring and colourful nail paint.

Bebo shared a set of pictures in which she stuck some stunning poses for the camera. See Her Pictures here:

Now, netizens are speculating that the Chameli actress is all set to appear in the chat show, given the 'K' she wrote for spelling 'coffee'. However, it is yet not known whether Bebo will appear alone or will accompany someone in Koffee With Karan. Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha are scheduled to release in September and the actors are on a spree to promote the film.

Reportedly, Kareena's co-star from Laal Singh Chaddha, Amir Khan will be making a solo appearance just like he did in the last season in 2018.

Talking about Karan Johar's show, so far 3 episodes of Koffee With Karan has been streamed. The very first episode featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the second featured Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan while the third featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently returned from her long London vacation. She was in London for summers with her husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Tim and Jeh and Saif's kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. On the work front, Bebo will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. She will also be seen in a web series with Vijay Verma.