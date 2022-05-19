New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan who is currently shooting in Kalimpong for a Netflix web series 'The Devotion Of Suspect X' helmed by Sujoy Ghosh shared an unseen pic of her school days. The actress shared pictures on her Instagram handle wherein she with her school friends is present in Rajasthan's Circa.

The picture happens to be from a trip that she and her fellow Welham Girls' School friends took in the year 1996. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan is wearing a white salwar suit and a blue headscarf. She is looking lovely and fresh as a flower posing with her school gal pals.

Sharing the picture on Insta, she captioned the post, "Went to Kalimpong to shoot a movie…left with a treasure trove …our profession has a wonderful way of connecting the dots …through our travels…Welham Girls Rajasthan trip Circa1996❤️Thank you@dolkadfor these❤️."

The actress's Insta is buzzing with pictures she has been sharing during her stay at West Bengal's Kalimpong. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor shared pictures from her makeup chair, which was backed by a scenic view of the hills. Last week, she shared this shot of herself getting ready and she wrote: "Double whammy. Getting ready with the best man for company... Day 4 - Kalimpong."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

Posted By: Ashita Singh