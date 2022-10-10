Kareena Kapoor, Tabu And Kriti Sanon To Star In Comedy Film? Here's What We Know

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are the powerhouse of talent and one of the most versatile actresses in the film industry. The trio will indeed make a dream team if they will star together in a film. However, as per the latest reports, Kareena, Tabu and Kriti are expected to be seen together in a comedy film.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the trio has been approached for a comedy film, produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The movie will be a female-centric project and will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

During the promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena revealed that she will collaborate with Rhea Kapoor once again. “I am doing a film with Rhea Kapoor. It is not Veere 2, it is a story about three women. It is going to be slightly different. It's a super cool and fun story.” Although she hadn’t divulged details of the cast, she had revealed, “Rhea has got two stellar actors. I can't reveal the cast, but I am very excited,” she told PTI.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Shehnaaz Gill has also been approached to star in Rhea Kapoor's film. According to the Times of India, a source close to the development revealed that Shehnaaz will be seen in a different avatar. “Like Rhea’s previous film Veere Di Wedding (2018), her upcoming movie is also a women-oriented subject. Shehnaaz is the latest to join the cast of the film, which is slated to go on floors by the end of this month. This film will see Shehnaaz in a different avatar,” a source was quoted saying by Times of India.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. She will be seen in Netflix's film 'Devotion Of Suspect X' and has already wrapped up shooting for the film.

Kriti will be seen in Shehzaada and has completed the Haryana schedule of the film as well. She will star in the horror-comedy film Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. She will be seen in Adipurush, along with Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Whereas, Tabu will star in Drishyam 2, along with Ajay Devgn. She has wrapped up shooting for Bholaa, which stars Ajay Devgn as well.