Kareena Kapoor Starts Countdown For New Year With Perfect Family Picture | See Here

Kareena Kapoor is all set to welcome the new year with her family and has officially begun the countdown on social media. The Jab We Met star is an active user of Instagram and never fails to keep her fans updated about her professional life. She has taken a few days off from her busy schedule and is currently spending the last days of 2022 with her family.

She began the countdown for 2023 with a family picture. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "The countdown begins…29-12-2022. What is that in Tim’s mouth? Strawberry lollipop anyone?"

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan can be seen posing with their sons in the picture and giving a style statement in the puffer jackets.

Earlier, she shared a video of her Christmas celebration in which she can be seen spending quality time with her family.

She also posted an adorable video of Saif playing the guitar. She wrote, "The best way to Christmas... is with my love playing the guitar… And having my babies and best friends around. Love, light, and music to all… Merry Christmas everyone."

On December 20, she celebrated the birthday of her eldest son Taimur. Sharing his adorable pictures, Kareena wrote, "Tim, can you see the ends of the earth? Cause that’s how much I love you. Keep dreaming my child, chasing sunsets and searching… And of course jumping on our bed making your own music, strumming your air guitar… And when you make your own band…you know who is going to be cheering the loudest? Happy Birthday Son #My Tim Tim#Mera beta#Happy birthday Tim."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena has wrapped up shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's film 'Devotion of Suspect X'. She shared many behind the scene pictures and videos as well. The movie also stars Jaideep Alhawat and Vijay Varma. She was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, along with Aamir Khan and Mona Singh.

She has also started shooting for a new film, which will be directed by Hansal Mehta. Kareena will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's film 'The Crew' along with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.