New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Just like Taimur, fans can't stop gushing over Kareena Kapoor Khan's second one Jeh aka Jehangir Ali Khan. However, the actress and her husband Saif Ali Khan tried their best to shield their newborn and keep him away from limelight but even they understood that it's a tough task as eventually Jeh too is a star kid.

Recently, Bebo was spotted in the town with her little baby boy who was looking as cute as a button in her arms. Kareena was snapped when she was stepping out of her building in Bandra area of Mumbai. She was seen planting a kiss on Jeh's forehead as the six-month-old toddler was clad in a blue outfit.

The duo were accompanied by his nanny who was also Kareena's firstborn Taimur's nanny. Their pictures were shared on social media by paps social media pages and fan pages.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Jehangir Ali Khan's pics here:

Aren't they looking adorable?

Well, as soon as the pictures were dropped, fans couldn't help but gush over the duo. Some of the fans even said that Jeh looks exactly like elder brother Taimur. One user wrote, "Same like Tim", while the other one wrote, "Jeh like Timtim"

For the unversed, Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child Jeh in February this year. The duo chose to name him Jehangir Ali Khan, and his name was revealed through Kareena's first Pregnancy Bible. ANd later the famil members started addressing him as Jehangir in public.

Both Saif and Kareena drew a lot of flak from people for choosing this name for Jeh. Talking about the criticism, Kareena told India Today, "You know I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can't think of trolls or any form of negativity."

