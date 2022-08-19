Kareena Kapoor Spends Quality Time With 'Love Of Her Life' | See Pics

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on social media and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life as well. She shares a bunch of pictures with her family and also shares pictures or videos from the sets. Recently, she posted a beautiful picture with her parents and husband Saif Ali Khan on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, Kareena simple wrote, "The Love's of my Life", with a heart emoticon.

Earlier, she shared a picture perfect photo of Saif Ali Khan with sons Ibrahim, Jeh and Taimur. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Can you find a better looking gang of boys? Hmmmmmmmmm. #Saifu @______iak______ , Tim and Jeh baba".

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan celebrated his birthday a few days ago. Kareena shared a goofy picture of Saif and wished him a happy birthday. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the best man in the world. You make this crazy ride crazier and God I wouldn’t want it any other way... These pictures are proof. I love you my Jaan and I have to say your pout is way better than mine... What say guys?".

On Independence Day, Kareena shared a video of Saif and Taimur spending quality time. Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, "This #IndependenceDay, we tried to build... and build we did. Tim's first-ever rock band stage, made out of recycled paper. Reuse, recycle, be free.."

She also appeared in Case Toh Banta Hai and shared a BTS video on Instagram. She wrote, "Atrangi Courtroom - Check. Atrangi Lawyers - Check. Atrangi Witnesses - Check. Can't wait no more".

Kareena will make her OTT debut with the Netflix film 'Devotion of Suspect X'. The movie also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Alhawat, and it is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. She was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is currently running in theatres. The movie was released on August 11, 2022, and also clashed with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.