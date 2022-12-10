Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali's Trip To Jaisalmer Features Tim And Baby Jeh Enjoying Puppet Dance Show

The Pataudi family is currently enjoying their stay in Jaisalmer as the entire family including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, and Saba Ali Khan flew to Rajasthan to celebrate the veteran actor Sharmila Tagore's 78th birthday in the most special manner.

Giving updates on their stay and celebrations in Jaisalmer, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor are updating their fans with their activities.

In a recent video shared by Saba Ali Khan, the group can be seen enjoying the popular traditional puppet dance show of Rajasthan. One can see Kareena Kapoor, Jehangir, Taimur, Soha Ali Khan, and her daughter Inaaya enjoying the show, while Saba Ali Khan happily captures the lot.

In the video, Kareena Kapoor can be seen sitting along with the children where the actress opted for a casual blue shirt with dark blue pants. She accessorized her look with black boots, dark sunglasses, and a small messy bun. Jehangir can be seen sitting on the lap of his elder brother Taimur, whereas Taimur wore a blue and yellow sweater with blue jeans, completing his adorable look with white sneakers.

Talking about the looks of Soha Ali Khan and her daughter, Soha wore a casual black T-shirt with black pants and white sneakers, while her daughter Inaaya wore a cute gray colored sweater keeping her hair loose.

Meanwhile, several other images were also shared by the family, where Kareena Kapoor shared images of Sharmila Tagore cutting her birthday cake with Taimur and Inaaya. Saba and Soha Ali Khan also shared beautiful pictures with Sharmila Tagore wishing her a Happy Birthday in the most heartfelt manner.