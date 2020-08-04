New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has ignited the insiders vs outsiders’ debate. The 34-year-old actor was supposedly targeted by the ‘Movie Mafia’ and was replaced from the top films for being an outsider. Now, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shruti Haasan have also joined the ‘Nepotism’ debate.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shruti Haasan accepted her existence in the industry because of her surname. Shruti Haasan, daughter of veteran actor Kamal Haasan has admitted that the doors of this industry opened to her because of her surname, but she has also seen rejections. She said, “This is a very sensitive topic. I understand the value of my surname, I think that the doors are open for me only because of this surname.”

Ramaiya Vastavaiya actor said, “Here is favouritism ... I can lay my hand on my heart and say yes, because of my surname, the doors opened for me, but I am well aware of my work, and also the rejections that I faced.” “I can say that yes I am preloved ... Although my journey has been very difficult. I would say it is easy to enter here but very difficult to sustain”, the actress added.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor has been asked about her take on the Nepotism debate. Good Newwz actress said, “Instead of actually understanding the situation, people are in attack mode. Now it is important to look at the bigger picture instead of looking at everyone from a privileged background in a negative light.”

In an interview with Barkha Dutt, Kareena Said, “21 years of working would not have happened with just nepotism. I can take a long list out of superstars’ children for whom it’s not been able to happen that way.” Kareena Kapoor Khan called the audience, the true decider and cited the example of Rajkumar Rao, Ayushmann Khurana, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan as the audience choice.

However, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has said that the case has nothing to do with nepotism. “Maybe an actors’ association or producers’ association can take up this matter but I don’t think that this case has anything to do with what Kangana has suggested or anybody else is talking about, Vikas stated.

