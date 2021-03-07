New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Pataudis seem to be on a roll and are having a blast this year. Yes, first Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan became parents to another baby boy and now they celebrated Saif's eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday bash. Recently, daddy Saif threw a party for Ibrahim at his Pataudi Palace, where a lot of industry his came to wish the star kid. Famous names like SRK's son Aryan Khan, actress Alaya F, Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty and many others graced the evening. Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan also attended her brother's birthday.

Sharing a glimpse of his star-studded event, Ibrahim's fan page shared inside pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ibrahim khan (@iakpataudioffcl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ibrahim khan (@iakpataudioffcl)

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareen Kapoor Khan shared a lovely throwback picture of herself with her elder sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan on Instagram story.

Aww! Seems like these days Pataudis are showing love for one another. A yet another proof was Saba's latest Insta upload where she shared a picture of Taimur, Ibrahim and Saif. She wrote, "TIM...Nawabi Andaz... White kurta...always suits father and son....DASHING DUO ... Mahshallah."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Aren't they all looking cute?

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second bundle of joy on Feb 21 this year. Post which he shared an official statement mentioning that Kareena and baby are healthy. He said, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

On the work front, Saif will be seen in 'Bhoot Police' which will release in September 2021. The film is a multi-starrer and also casts Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in the key roles.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal