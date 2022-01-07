New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's 'Bebo' aka Kareena Kapoor, who recently recovered from Covid-19 took to her social media and gave everyone the best goals, as she shared a screenshot of her Whatsapp chat with her BFF Rhea Kapoor. Bebo, who has a band of girlfriends including Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora are often seen hanging out with each other.

The girl gang stands by each other in each other’s thick and thin, and this WhatsApp chat is definitely proof of it. It is a known fact, that Kareena Kapoor is a foodie by heart, and she is usually seen discussing or relishing scrumptious food. In the chat, Rhea is seen asking Bebo if she can send her some dessert and even gives her options.

Tagging Rhea Kapoor in the post, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “I love these conversations,” with laughing emojis.

The messages in the screenshot start with Rhea Kapoor asking, “Should I send you hot chocolate? Whipped cream.” To this Kareena Kapoor says, “No no, I don't like.” Rhea then writes, “hot fudge sauce and vanilla ice cream.” Kareena Kapoor promptly replies, “Ya, that's best.”

Rhea Kapoor then writes, “You were guffing about it,” causing Kareena Kapoor to reply with “finger on the lips” emojis. “Ok will send biscuits and hot fudge. Order vanilla ice cream," writes Rhea.

Have a look at the screenshot:

After reading the chats, it gave a major friendship goal to everyone and yes, also defiantly the instant craving for some ice cream. Resharing the story, Rhea wrote, "The only way to talk to your heroine tbh (to be honest)." Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have worked together in Veere Di Wedding.

Meanwhile, Rhea along with her husband Karan Boolani tested positive for Covid-19. Sharing a note, Rhea wrote, "Yes I'm positive for Covid in spite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone's private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It's invasive and weird. My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions. We also watched Frozen for the first time last night. It was pretty good. Made me miss my sister (Sonam Kapoor) too much. Everything tastes bad except chocolate, my head hurts and I'm still grateful that I got it the way I did, and we will be fine in no time. For everyone reaching out to make sure we are ok, we are not too bad, thanks for checking. We love you.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen