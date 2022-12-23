Kareena Kapoor Shares Sneak-Peek Of Her European-Style Home In New Video | Watch

Kareena Kapoor on Friday gave her Instagram family a virtual tour of her Mumbai apartment with a new video.

The actor took to her Instagram Stories to post a clip of herself dancing on a verdant velvet couch and talking about her 2023 plans. The video was an advertising for a footwear brand and offered a look into her abode.

The room seemed luxurious and cozy with white candles on a metallic stand and numerous works of art and frames.

In the video, Kareena was spotted grooving to an upbeat music on the couch. She showed off her moves and grinned as the camera panned out to give a look at her space.

Showing her white shoes to the camera, Kareena said, "Hi guys, I am ready to dance my way into 2023, are you ready, because I have my party shoes on."

She then showed another pair of shoes and added, "It's wedding season, it is party season, it is the season for celebration. So come on, put your party shoes on."

The video provided a brief look into the spacious room in Kareena's house, which featured hardwood floors, a row of pictures and artwork, plus an ornate Persian rug.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fizzy Goblet (@fizzygoblet)

Kareena and her spouse Saif Ali Khan moved to their European-style home last year. It features a classic palette of white, black and brown.

The residence, where Saif and Kareena live with their sons Taimur and Jehangir, is also equipped with a swimming pool, a library, and several outdoor sitting areas.

The duo frequently throws parties for their friends and family at the Mumbai apartment. From Rakhi festivities with Soha Ali Khan and Diwali with her close ones, Kareena regularly posts pictures of her family on Instagram.

Kareena and Saif are in the UK for Christmas. The duo had hosted an opulent party for their son Taimur Ali Khan's sixth birthday in Mumbai. Popular star kids, including filmmaker Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash Johar, were present at the bash.