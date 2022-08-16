Kareena Kapoor Shares Saif Ali Khan's Funny And Goofy Pictures On His B'Day | See Here

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood and are loved by many. They never fail to give major couple goals and Kareena keeps sharing some adorable pictures with Saif as well. On Saif's birthday, Kareena shared his goofy side on social media and penned a heartfelt note for him. In the post, Kareena called Saif 'the best man in the world'.

Sharing the pictures, "Happy Birthday to the best man in the world. You make this crazy ride crazier and God I wouldn’t want it any other way... These pictures are proof. I love you my Jaan and I have to say your pout is way better than mine... What say guys?".

To this, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, "Happy Birthday Bhai. May u achieve the heights you dream of and keep ... grinning!! Lots of love". Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Happy Birthday Saif!!! Man who can endlessly chat on art history, Greek mythology, cinema, Indian culture - have a great one my friend."

On the occasion of Independence Day, Kareena shared an adorable montage video of Saif and Taimur. She wrote, "This #IndependenceDay, we tried to build... and build we did. Tim's first-ever rock band stage, made out of recycled paper. Reuse, recycle, be free..."

The couple were recently in England spending their vacation. Kareena shared some pictures with Saif and wrote, "Beach Pe a Jacket and a Kiss…the English Channel …#Is that summer in England?"

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is currently working on Adipurush, in which he will essay the role of Lankesh. The movie also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. He will be seen in the Vikram Vedha remake along with Hrithik Roshan and has already wrapped up shooting for the film.

Meanwhile, Kareena will star in Devotion of Suspect X, which will be her OTT debut and it will release on Netflix. The movie also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Alhawat, and it is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Her recent film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is running in theatres.