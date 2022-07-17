Kareena Kapoor Shares Mushy Pics With Hubby Saif Ali Khan As They Enjoy Their Date In London | See Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan aka the Bebo of Bollywood is having a gala time with her family in London, and how do we know? Her Instagram stories are the proof. The actress is currently having a family vacation in London with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Bebo has been sharing several pictures from her trip, giving all her fans a major vacation vibe. Similarly, the actress shared a glimpse of her special out with her eldest son Taimur and later shared pictures of Saif as the pair stepped out together on a date.

The Jab We Met actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of her husband Saif where he can be seen sitting in a cafe. The actress took a candid click of her husband, and Saif is looking away from the camera. The actor can be seen wearing a grey suit and a pink shirt. Though Kareena is not visible in the picture, her drink is.

Sharing the picture, Bebo wrote, “Quite a view this evening.”

Take a look here:

Kareena is frequently sharing pictures from her vacation. Earlier on Saturday, the actress shared an adorable picture with her eldest son Taimur. In the picture, the mother-son duo can be seen enjoying Gelato while getting clicked. Kareena opted for a Yellow co-ord set, Taimur also wore a pair of shorts with a yellow and white T-shirt.

Kareena, on the picture, wrote, “The messy gelato series with Tim (Taimur),”

Take a look here:

Meanwhile, on Kareena's professional front, the actress is all set for the release of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is set to hit the big screens on August 11, and it is an adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Apart from this, Bebo is all pumped up to make her OTT debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of the classic Japanese mystery thriller Devotion of Suspect X.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will share the screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the remake of the hit Tamil film Vikram Vedha. The release date of the film is yet to be announced by the filmmakers.