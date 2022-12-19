Kareena Kapoor Shares Lionel Messi’s Adorable Childhood Pic Celebrating Argentina's Win In The FIFA World Cup 2022

Actor Kareena Kapoor heaped praises on Lionel Messi as Argentina beat France lifting the trophy of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday. Lionel Messi was also termed the man of the match where the football legend was cheered and celebrated across the globe.

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to celebrate the win of Argentina by sharing a childhood picture of Lionel Messi which was posted by sports person David Beckham. The actress also called him 'GOAT' , stated to be 'Greatest Of All Time.'

Many other Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to celebrate and express their excitement over Argentina's win, however many also appreciated and praised Kylian Mbhapp's performance in the match too.

Kareena Kapoor sharing childhood pictures of Messi on her Instagram (Image Courtesy:@kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)

In the childhood picture of Lionel Messi, the player can be seen wearing an orange T-shirt with white shorts, having a football by his side, and posing for the camera. Kareena also shared another picture posted by People Magazine, where Messi can be seen hugging his sons and celebrating his win on the ground. Kareena Kapoor thus posted a sticker that read 'Love this.'

After Argentina's win, Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sushmita Sen, Ranveer Singh, and several other prominent personalities congratulated the team and were seen praising the performance of Lionel Messi.

Ranveer Singh watched the final in Qatar with Deepika Padukone, who was invited to the revealing of this year's FIFA trophy. The king of Bollywood was also seen expressing his excitement when he wrote, "We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank and #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work and dreams!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Advait Chandan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. Amid all the controversy, the film was not able to do well at the box office, however, it received mixed reviews from the critics.

Kapoor will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's Hindi adaptation of 'The Devotion of Suspect X.'