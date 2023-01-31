Kareena Kapoor Shares Blast From The Past Featuring Raj Kapoor And Mom Babita Feeding Her 'Biryani'| See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a throwback photograph of herself on Instagram on Monday, which showcased her appreciation for food. It was a black and white image also featuring her late grandfather Raj Kapoor, mother Babita Kapoor, and sister Karisma Kapoor.

In the picture, Babita was seen wearing a saree, while Karisma and Kareena looked adorable in salwar suits. Raj Kapoor was also dressed for the occasion in a white kurta-pyjama while little Kareena was spotted sitting next to her late grandfather at a table, with her mother feeding her a spoonful of "Biryani" from her plate.

Have a look at her post here:

As soon as she shared the picture, social media users flooded the comment section with laughter and heart emojis. Reacting to the post, Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan commented, "Awwww…," while a Raj Kapoor fan wrote, "You are talking about biryani but we are looking at Raj Kapoor. Not at you guys," while another user wrote, "Doesn't look like Kareena at all but looks a lot like Tim and Jeh." A fourth wrote, "Baby Bebo".

Karisma Kapoor posted the same thing on her Instagram Stories, with a caption that read "Would have preferred the Briyani, Foodies Forever". She added a red heart emoji with the words "Sisters" and "Family love" at the bottom of the post.

Karisma and Kareena are the daughters of Babita and Randhir Kapoor. On the work front, Kareena's most recent project on the big screen was Laal Singh Chhadha, in which she starred alongside Aamir Khan.

The film, released in August, is the Hindi remake of the Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump from 1994. She has a few upcoming projects as well, including The Buckingham Murders by Hansal Mehta and Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, and The Crew, which also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Karisma, on the other hand, will next be seen in Brown, a series directed by Abhinay Deo. This series is based on the life of Rita Brown and Arjun Sinha, a grieving widower. Brown follows the protagonist's attempt to catch a determined serial killer who is on the loose.