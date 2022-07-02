Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Picture With Baby Jeh, Says, 'Can We Cuddle Always'

Kareena Kapoor is currently having a gala time in London UK, and the proof is her Instagram post! On Saturday, the actress shared a post where she can be seen holding Jeh Ali Khan while a rainbow in the background popped out. Kareena was also accompanied by her sister Karisma Kapoor, and on Friday, Lolo shared a picture where both the sisters looked absolutely stunning.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture that won millions of hearts on the internet. Kareena's ear-to-ear grin in the picture is proof of her happiness, while Jeh can be seen gazing at the rainbow.

Sharing the picture the actress wrote, "Can we cuddle under a rainbow always and forever? Cause there is nothing else I want or nowhere else I would rather be... My Jeh baba." She added the hashtag #Summer 2022.

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

As soon as the picture went online, fans couldn't keep calm and spammed the comment section with heart emojis.

On the other hand, Karisma and Kareena 'reunited' in London. Karisma shared a picture where both Bebo and Lolo can be seen wearing sunglasses. While Karisma can be seen wearing a blue colour cardigan, Kareena is donning a light green hoodie.

Sharing the picture, Karisma wrote, “Reunited #sistersquad.”

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

A lot of other B-town celebs are also having a gala time in London including fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Twinkle Khanna, Gauri Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty.

Meanwhile, on Kareena's work front, the actress will be next seen in the much-anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chadha' alongside Aamir Khan. The actress was last seen in 2020 Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan and actress Radhika Madan.

Apart from that, Karina will also make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. The series stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.