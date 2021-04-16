After a long wait, Kareena Kapoor Khan has fulfilled the wish of her fans, as she has posted a pic of her second, but there is a twist.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kareena Kapoor Khan is hitting the headlines ever since she became a mother for the second time. Every now and then, we see fans requesting her for a glimpse of her younger on her social media. Well, after a long wait, the actress has fulfilled the wish of her fans, as she has posted a pic of her second, but there is a twist.

Taking to Instagram, Bebo shared a pic wherein we can see Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan playing with the munchkin. Both the father-son duo are seen clad in a black t-shirt with papa Saif smiling, while elder bro Taimur is admiringly looking at his little brother. The twist in the pic is, the actress has not revealed the face of her younger son. Instead, she has covered it with an emoji. She captioned the image as "This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys? ❤️"

Here have a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

As soon as Kareena shared the pic, fans were left awestruck and bombarded her comment section with heart emoticons to shower their love on the baby.

Well, this is not the first time the actress has shared her little munchkin's pic. Earlier, on the eve of International Women's Day, she posted a pic stating that a woman can do anything under the sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Also, a few days ago, Nanu Randhir Kapoor has accidentally shared a pic of his younger grandson on his social media handle. On realising, he immediately deleted it. However, it was too late as netizens had taken the screenshot by then, and soon it was trending on all the media platforms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will release on the eve of Christmas this year.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv