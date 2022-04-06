New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her BFFs surely know how to party. The actress was joined by her best friends Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita Arora and sister Karisma Kapoor. Kareena never fails to impress her fans with her glamorous looks and has shared some stunning pictures from the party on Instagram.

Sharing the photos with her friends on her Instagram story, Kareena wrote, "Ready for the party".

She shared a gorgeous picture of her and captioned it, "In my most favourite neckpiece. Kareena looks absolutely beautiful in her sequin black slit dress and paired the outfit with a statement necklace.

Kareena also shared a photo with the fashion designer Manish Malhotra and captioned it, "With my Ultimate".

Manish Malhotra also shared a glimpse of the party. In the caption, he wrote, "Selfie love tonight". Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, "Manish..you are a GEM".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Malika Arora, who is often seen with Kareena, was absent from the party. Recently, the actress met with an accident and suffered some minor injuries.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is all set to make her OTT debut with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the untitled murder mystery will release on Netflix. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium in 2020, with the late actor Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia.

The actress will also star in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan. This will be the third time Kareena will collaborate with Aamir. They previously worked together in 3 Idiots and Talash: The Answer Lies Within. She shot some parts of the movie during her pregnancy, and her fans are eagerly waiting to see her on-screen. The official Hindi remake of Tom Hank's Forrest Gump will release in theatres on August 11.

