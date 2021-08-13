Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son early this year, and since then, they didn't unveil the first glimpse of the baby. However, today we have got hands-on some really cute pics and all thanks to Saif, who was seen cradling the baby and didn't even try to hide his face from paps.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After unveiling the full name of the youngest Pataudi, now the first pic of Jehangir Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second son has gone viral. The power couple was seen arriving at Randhir Kapoor's residence for a lunch get-together. This time paparazzi didn't miss the chance and captured some adorable pics of Jeh.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son early this year, and since then, they didn't unveil the first glimpse of the baby. However, today we have got hands-on some really cute pics and all thanks to Saif, who was seen cradling the baby and didn't even try to hide his face from paps. The little munchkin was seen donning a lavender coloured outfit and looked exactly like his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan.

Following Saif, Bebo and Taimur were seen entering the house and looked uber cool in casual wear.

Here have a look at the pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

At the lunch, Bebo's mother Babita Kapoor, sister Karisma Kapoor and uncle Kunal Kapoor were seen arriving at Randhir Kapoor's residence for the get-together.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Recently, Kareena Kapoor broke his silence on being trolled for naming his sons Taimur and Jehangir. Speaking to India Today, Bebo said, "Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na abhi (I have no either option). That's just now because I am pushed against the wall so, now I am like 'OK, I will stay mediating'. There are two sides to a coin. So it's okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity. I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children, we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv